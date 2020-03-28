The New Mexico Supreme Court on Friday suspended in-person visits for families trying to reunite with children in foster care, citing public health risk from the spread of the new coronavirus.
The suspension will remain in effect until April 26, but the court could extend it.
The court directed the state Children, Youth and Families Department to develop ways for families to visit via video chats and telephone conferences during the 30-day suspension.
In-person visits may be allowed by a District Court, pending a recommendation by the department, which is responsible for screening for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.
