The New Mexico Supreme Court deliberated for about an hour Monday before it shot down a petition from civil rights activists and defense attorneys asking for a mass release of state prisoners to reduce the threat of a COVID-19 outbreak.
Chief Justice Judith Nakamura, Senior Justice Barbara J. Vigil and Justices Michael E. Vigil, C. Shannon Bacon and David K. Thomson peppered state Appellate Defender Kim Chavez Cook with rapid-fire questions during oral arguments.
Chavez Cook, who works for the New Mexico Law Offices of the Public Defenders, represented the agency, as well as the American Civil Liberties Union of New Mexico and the New Mexico Criminal Defense Lawyers Association, which had jointly filed the petition seeking inmate releases.
In announcing the court's decision, Nakamura said justices unanimously decided the petitioners had not proven Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, Corrections Secretary Alisha Tafoya Lucero and other state corrections officials were violating prisoners' rights by refusing to release them during the pandemic.
Chavez Cook had argued Tafoya Lucero and the governor were violating inmates' constitutional right to be free from cruel and unusual punishment, in part because inmates are held in close quarters where it is difficult to practice social distancing — which experts have said is the most effective way to avoid contracting the viral illness.
Chavez Cook also argued the Department of Corrections' failure to conduct widespread testing inside prisons — as of Monday, fewer than a dozen inmates had been tested for the virus that causes COVID-19 — was evidence the state was showing deliberate indifference to the plight of inmates.
Lujan Grisham's attorney, Matt Garcia, argued the state has taken steps to reduce the threat of the novel coronavirus in prisons — by authorizing the early release of certain inmates within 30 days of their scheduled release, for example — but the petitioners remained "unsatisfied" with the measures.
