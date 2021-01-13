Two attorneys who presented oral arguments to the state Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed the novel coronavirus has created a serious health crisis in New Mexico.
But they dueled on whether the governor and health officials had overstepped in imposing restrictions on businesses and whether those affected by the measures had the right to seek compensation from the state for their losses.
The nearly yearlong pandemic continues to take an economic toll in New Mexico as Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and health officials keep orders in place that limit business activities and restrict the size of gatherings to curb the virus's spread.
Fourteen lawsuits were filed over the state’s public health restrictions by October. Albuquerque attorney A. Blair Dunn, arguing on behalf of businesses, estimated the list had grown to 20 and said more business owners were waiting to sue if the court ruled favorably.
Justices listened to the arguments, grilled the attorneys and deliberated for about an hour before sending word that they wouldn't issue an opinion Wednesday.
A few justices signaled through their questions and comments that they were inclined to side with the state, just as the court did last year when it backed the state's authority to limit or ban indoor dining.
Assistant District Attorney Nicholas Sydow, representing the state, argued the severity of the pandemic gives state police powers to restrict the use of commercial property to protect the public and said they are doing so only temporarily.
Therefore, the health order does not constitute a taking, and businesses have no legal grounds to claim that as a reason to be compensated, Sydow said.
"Rather than people and businesses filing thousands of lawsuits for individual relief under the constitution and law that doesn't support them, economic relief should be provided through the Legislature," Sydow said.
Dunn contends the suits challenging the health order should be heard in state District Court and judged on a case-by-case basis because each one is different. What might be reasonable restrictions in one instance might not be in another, he said.
The emergency order shutting down businesses was justified early in the pandemic when little data existed about the virus, but such orders now should undergo rigorous scrutiny to determine whether the state can still claim police powers when restricting businesses, Dunn said.
The state should not receive a blank check for its authority, he said.
"It really does depend upon that it's a fair exercise in the state's police power … or whether it's arbitrary and capricious," Dunn said.
Justice Shannon Bacon challenged some of Dunn's assertions.
"Every 30 days the executive [governor] issues a new public health order, and what was in the public health order in those early [days] … was a complete shutdown — everyone was told to stay home," Bacon said. "Now we're many months down the road, and the public health order has been modified to match the existing science."
Judge Michael Bustamante, a pro-tem justice, referred to the court's ruling that confirmed the governor's restrictions on restaurants.
"This court has already said that the state appropriately issued orders and appropriately saw COVID as an emergency situation … a few months ago," Bustamante said. "And it's only gotten worse."
