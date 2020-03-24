The New Mexico Supreme Court has issued an order temporarily halting evictions for those unable to pay their rent.
“New Mexicans are struggling financially as workplaces close because of the public health emergency,” Chief Justice Judith Nakamura said in an email statement Tuesday. “The Court’s order will provide temporary relief for families and individuals facing the possibly of losing their housing at a time when the governor and public health officials have ordered New Mexicans to remain at home to prevent the spread of COVID-19.”
The order is open-ended, directing judges presiding over eviction cases to stay the execution of eviction orders until the Supreme Court's order is amended or withdrawn.
According to the order, which is available on the court's website, nmcourts.gov, renters will be required to present evidence to the court of their inability to pay their rent.
The order does not apply to mortgage payments.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
I sent this email to the NMSC in response to this decision.
Supreme Court of New Mexico writes:
Great! Providing relief to families who cannot pay? Doesn't the law require a deposit of rent if you are contesting an eviction? When does the NMSC get to override law? What about separation of powers? (Oh I forgot the courts have never seen a law it will not rewrite---ask Justice Michael Vigil, Chief Judge Hanisee or judges LaMar, Wilson or Matthews)
Did you ever think that the rental may be a vital or only source of income for the owner who is also out of work? When do private property owners have to give up their property rights under the constitution? (the NMSC does remember there is such a document que no?)
Why not remove these people and have THE STATE set up shelters for these people who do not want to or cannot pay rent? Remember most of these cases were in court before the CV shutdown. Maybe you all could donate 40 percent of your salaries to this effort.
Stefanie Beninato
WHAT A CROCK, PAY ME NOW OR PAY ME LATER, I BET PEOPLE WILL PURPOSELY NOT PAY , FOR US THAT MEET OUR OBLIGATIONS I GET WE WILL HAVE TO SUPPORT THE REST
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.