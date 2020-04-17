The New Mexico Supreme Court announced Friday it will extend its suspension of jury trials until May 29 because of the continuing public health threat from COVID-19.
The court had previously issued an order suspending jury trials until April 29.
"The court believes it is prudent to continue the suspension of jury trials to help protect public health and control the spread of COVID-19," Chief Justice Judith K. Nakamura said in a written statement.
But Jennifer Burrill, vice president of the New Mexico Criminal Defense Lawyers Association, said she's concerned that the continued delay tramples the rights of defendants who are awaiting trial in custody.
Burrill said she was pleased to see a line in the order that says the suspension of trials is "subject to the individual discretion of the judges presiding in such cases to go forward ... to avoid serious harm to the interests of the litigants or for other exceptional circumstances."
She said the court seems to be acknowledging that defendants' civil rights need to be protected in addition to the public's health.
But she said the line is somewhat confusing.
"It seems contradictory" Burrill said. "We are hoping for some clarification on that."
A spokesman for the courts said he would be unable to get a comment Friday from Nakamura on the order.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.