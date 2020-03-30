Two Bernalillo County women with underlying medical conditions and diagnosed with COVID-19 have died, the state Department of Health reported Monday.
In all, four New Mexicans have died from problems related to the respiratory disease as the state reported 44 additional cases Monday, including three in Santa Fe County.
In all, New Mexico's caseload stands at 281.
Sixteen of the new cases were in Bernalillo County. Other new cases were spread throughout the state, ranging from five new cases in both Sandoval and San Juan Counties and three apiece in Torrance, Valencia, and McKinley counties.
The Department of Health said the disease claimed the lives of a woman in her 90s and a woman in her 70s. Both had been hospitalized.
Twenty four people are hospitalized for COVID-19, the department said. Twenty-six are listed as having recovered.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Thank you MLG. You rock. You have done everything right during this awful mess. NM loves you.
