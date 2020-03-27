New Mexico State Police will not make traffic stops to determine whether a person is considered an essential employee or if their travel is essential.
A rumor that law enforcement would make such stops is false, state police said Friday in a news release.
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has issued a public health emergency order in which only essential businesses, which include everything from grocery stores to day care centers, can remain open.
“Our goal as a law enforcement agency is to protect those communities and the state in which we live. We are in this together and keeping everyone healthy is all our responsibility,” New Mexico State Police Chief Tim Johnson said in the news release.
“I have mandated from the very beginning that my officers first educate the public about the importance of us all following the health order before taking any enforcement action. We will continue to perform this difficult task with professionalism, compassion and diligence.”
For a full version of the order, visit newmexico.gov.
Suspect is arrested in carjacking, chase on N.M. 599
A vehicle chase involving three law enforcement agencies ended in an arrest north of Santa Fe.
Santa Fe police Lt. Lawrence BarnettCQ said officers were called to the Shell gas station near N.M. 599 and Airport Road at about 5:40 p.m. Friday for a report of a robbery.
It turned out to be a carjacking, police said.
"The suspect was armed with a firearm, which they described as a pistol," Barnett said.
When a Santa Fe County sheriff's deputy tried to pull the vehicle over, the suspect fled, Barnett said.
Santa Fe police officers used a spike strip to try to stop the vehicle near N.M. 599 and Ridgetop Road, but it continued north on U.S. 84/285.
Sheriff's deputies and New Mexico State Police pursued the vehicle and made an arrest.
Barnett referred questions about the arrest to the sheriff's office.
Sheriff's office spokesman Juan Ríos said he hadn't received a report and would not be able to provide any additional information Friday night.
Teen wrestling champ stops kidnapping of children in Las Cruces
LAS CRUCES — A 16-year-old wrestling champion helped stop a kidnapping and assault near Las Cruces by pinning a man to the ground until deputies arrived, authorities said.
Mayfield High School student Canaan Bower was being lauded as a hero after controlling suspect Daniel Arroyo Beltran, 22, of Phoenix, the Las Cruces Sun-News reported Thursday.
Doña Ana County deputies arrested Beltran on Wednesday after witnesses told authorities he tried to kidnap three children at a gas station.
The mother told authorities that she got off at a bus stop with her children, ages 9, 2 and 1, and was waiting for an Uber driver to arrive when a man grabbed her 2-year-old child and demanded the woman turn over her children.
Witnesses told authorities the man punched the woman and others who tried to intervene before the woman was able to rush inside the store with her children. Witnesses said the attacker followed, continuing his demands.
“Punches were being thrown and [he could hear] screams of terror, so he jumped in his truck and went across the street,” Canaan Bower's dad Troy Bower told the Sun-News. "By the time he got there, they had gone inside and so he got out of his truck and went inside."
Troy Bower added that his son told him he body-slammed the man and got him in a chokehold until deputies arrived.
Canaan Bower won the District 3-5A championship in the 285-pound heavyweight division on Feb. 16, and later competed at the state tournament.
“You fear for your own child's safety in that situation," Troy Bower said. “You don't know if this guy's maybe got a gun or a knife — you don't know what this guy's capable of."
However, he said he was confident his son would do the right thing and succeed.
There's no indication in police reports that the man knew the mother or her children.
Beltran was charged with battery, assault, child abuse and kidnapping and remained jailed Friday. Online court records did not list an attorney for Beltran who could comment on his behalf.
