No corn dogs and cotton candy at the New Mexico State Fair this year.
The more than 80-year-old event was canceled Friday in a late-morning Facebook message by general manager Dan Mourning and an announcement on the fair’s website.
Ongoing concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic caused the cancellation, he said.
The state fair at EXPO New Mexico was scheduled to run Sept. 10-20, with an expected attendance of about half a million people. The fair brought 472,415 people to the Albuquerque venue last year, said Mourning, who also is general manager of EXPO New Mexico.
He estimated a loss of about $5 million from the cancellation.
This is the first time the New Mexico State Fair, the second-largest event in the state, has been canceled since it started in 1938.
The Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta, which dates back to the early 1970s and is now New Mexico’s largest event, announced Monday the cancellation of this year’s fiesta.
Mourning said an interview Friday fair staff fought “until the last second.”
In the end, he said, “We cannot afford to bring people together. We’re not on the chart at any phase for mass gatherings.”
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Thursday said that due to rising cases of COVID-19, she was delaying phase two of reopening businesses that have remained closed since mid-March as part of the state’s pandemic-related shutdown. Mass gatherings of more than 100 people are still prohibited in phase three of the governor’s reopening plan — indicating a long wait for event organizers.
The Lujan Grisham administration made the decision to cancel the fair, said Tripp Stelnicki, the governor’s communications director.
The Santa Fe County Fair is still scheduled in August for youth members of 4-H to display their animals and projects, but it will be closed to the public.
Mourning said there will be no animals at the state fair. “Our campus is shut down for all events,” he said.
Fair staff members are exploring possible alternatives to the traditional state fair, such as a virtual event, special fair food events, drive-thru exhibitions and other happenings, he said.
“We know we can do a virtual type of deal,” Mourning said. “We will see how we can refine that. We’re resourceful out here. We’re going to come up with something to happen in September.”
July 1 is the final deadline for determining whether to proceed with the fair.
So far, Mourning said, “We have sent out no contracts” for vendors. “We don’t want to send out contracts and then cancel them.”
The 2019 state fair included 283 outside vendors. There were more than 1,000 people working at the fairgrounds, including 600 state fair employees and 100 carnival employees, plus food and retail vendors, Mourning said.
EXPO New Mexico has 36 full-time, year-round employees and about 100 workers to maintain the 236-acre property and its 191 structures.
“We don’t expect any layoffs,” Mourning said.
The decision to call off the New Mexico State Fair comes as COVID-19 cases surge in neighboring Texas and Arizona, although neither of those states has called off its own state fair. Texas’ is scheduled to start Sept. 25, and Arizona’s is set to begin Oct. 8.
Mourning said he spoke with a fair official in Tyler, Texas, who told him: “We are frightened to death of putting on a fair.”
An announcement on the New Mexico State Fair website said health officials were concerned about the event becoming a “super spreader” gathering, leading to widespread outbreaks of COVID-19.
Regional state fair events in Roswell, Las Cruces and Deming are still scheduled from late September to mid-October. But that could change.
Travis Brown, manager of the Southern New Mexico State Fair in Las Cruces, said the board of directors will meet July 6. “We anticipate a final decision will be made at that time,” he said.
Leaders of the Eastern New Mexico State Fair in Roswell could not be reached for comment.
Marcus Dominguez, president of the Southwestern New Mexico State Fair in Deming, said, “We’re not canceling anything until we get a confirmation from the governor that we can’t have a fair in October.
“It’s up to the governor what we do,” he added. “If nothing else, maybe we can still have a stock show.”
