Eight deaths and 110 additional cases headlined New Mexico's COVID-19 report on Tuesday.

The state said the eight fatalities included three people — two men and one woman, all in their 60s — from Lea County in far southeastern New Mexico.

Other deaths included two men, in their 50s and 80s, respectively, from Bernalillo County; a woman in her 70s from Curry County; a woman in her 80s from McKinley County and a woman in her 80s from Roosevelt County. All had underlying conditions or were hospitalized.

The state said there were 32 new cases in Doña Ana County; 30 in Bernalillo County and 10 in McKinley County.

Santa Fe County reported just two cases.

The Department of Health said there are 13,073 people listed as having recovered. Seventy-two people statewide are being hospitalized for COVID-19.

