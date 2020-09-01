Eight deaths and 110 additional cases headlined New Mexico's COVID-19 report on Tuesday.
The state said the eight fatalities included three people — two men and one woman, all in their 60s — from Lea County in far southeastern New Mexico.
Other deaths included two men, in their 50s and 80s, respectively, from Bernalillo County; a woman in her 70s from Curry County; a woman in her 80s from McKinley County and a woman in her 80s from Roosevelt County. All had underlying conditions or were hospitalized.
The state said there were 32 new cases in Doña Ana County; 30 in Bernalillo County and 10 in McKinley County.
Santa Fe County reported just two cases.
The Department of Health said there are 13,073 people listed as having recovered. Seventy-two people statewide are being hospitalized for COVID-19.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.