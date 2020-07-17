State regulators announced Friday they had suspended four restaurants’ food permits for operating indoor dining rooms against public health orders — violations health officials say put employees and customers at risk amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The New Mexico Environment Department suspended permits for Casey’s Restaurant in Hobbs as well as the two Los Hermanitos eateries and TJ’s Diner in Farmington.
The agency is also pursuing further actions against three Pizza Inn locations in Carlsbad and Hobbs as well as the Trinity Hotel in Carlsbad for continuing to operate after the state suspended their food service permits earlier this week, a news release said.
“Last week, 15 percent of all rapid responses were at restaurants due to an employee testing positive for COVID,” Environment Secretary James Kenney said in a statement this week.
The Food Service Sanitation Act authorizes the agency to immediately suspend a permit if “conditions within a food service establishment present a substantial danger of illness, serious physical harm or death to consumers who might patronize the food service establishment.”
“That’s exactly what’s happening when restaurants continue to offer dine-in service in violation of the current public health order,” said Maddy Hayden, a spokeswoman for the Environment Department.
These restaurants must immediately cease all operations or face legal action from the state, Hayden said.
The agency on Wednesday also inspected Jalísco Cafe, which was offering dine-in service in Silver City. Upon inspection, the restaurant agreed to cease indoor dining, Hayden said.
