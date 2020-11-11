New Mexico reported a record 1,500 new coronavirus infections Wednesday as hospitalizations continued to swell across the state.
Health officials said 481 people were hospitalized for COVID-19, up from 425 on Tuesday.
In recent weeks, the Department of Health had provided a daily snapshot of how full the state's hospital beds were. But over the past few days, it stopped reporting hospital capacity.
"DOH and hospital partners are working on a better way to accurately report bed availability (and how many of those available beds can be staffed) each day," Nora Meyers Sackett, a spokeswoman for the Governor's Office, said in an email. "The current strain on the hospitals has made this datapoint less reliable as there isn't enough staff right now to track it reliably. Suffice to say the number of staffed beds is shrinking."
In late October, public health officials warned that New Mexico's hospitals were in danger of going into a "crisis of care standard" if the exponential rise in cases continued. If that were to happen, patients would have to share ventilators and doctors would need to set up MASH-style tents in hospital parking lots to make up for a lack of hospital beds.
In a post on Facebook, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham called the record number of cases and hospitalizations "wholly unsustainable."
"Every one of us must act," she wrote. "Any gathering with friends or family who don't live in your household is not worth the risk. Be safe. Stay home."
Wednesday's record comes on the heels of Monday's previous high of 1,418 new cases.
New Mexico has had 59,034 known cases and 1,158 deaths since the pandemic began, according to the Department of Health.
The virus appears to be spreading more rapidly in the southern part of the state. As of Wednesday, Otero County had a positivity rate of 21.4 percent, and the rate was 20.4 percent in Lea County. Doña Ana County's positivity rate was 16.6 percent.
By comparison, the rate in Santa Fe County was 6.3 percent, according to the state's online data dashboard.
Otero and Doña Ana counties are a short drive from El Paso, which has been hit particularly hard by the virus.
The state also reported 14 more COVID-19-related deaths Wednesday, including a Rio Arriba County woman in her 70s.
Bernalillo and Doña Ana counties both added three fatalities, while Otero and Sandoval counties both had two and Eddy, Hidalgo and Luna counties each had one.
Santa Fe County had 93 new cases, while Bernalillo County added 418, Doña Ana County logged 311, Chaves County had 109, McKinley County added 69 and Sandoval County had 61.
The Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County reported 37 new cases.
Overall, medical professionals in New Mexico had performed 1,317,248 tests and 23,981 people in the state had recovered from the illness.
Now that hospitalizations have turned against her "leadership", this data point is less reliable. Wasn't this one of the metrics she used to crush NM businesses and put 130,000 on the unemployment roles? Bailing water on this sinking ship is becoming ever more difficult. What a clown.
https://public.flourish.studio/visualisation/1593771/?utm_source=showcase&utm_campaign=visualisation/1593771
With 35,297 tests, that will knock the positivity rate down nicely.
.075 % of New Mexicans tested positive today if you look through the other end of the telescope.
But 0.075% per day over a 30 day month is a total of 2.25% in a month if the daily case load averages 1500 for a month. As the case load has been going up, on average, each day, even though we started and "only" about 800 cases per day on November 1, it is likely that the November case average WILL be 1500 cases per day ... or, as you implicitly point out, 2.25% of the population during November alone. As of November 1, 2.25% of the total population had tested positive since the start of the pandemic, so we are likely to DOUBLE the case load that NM experienced from March through October during the month of November ... and, if nothing changes, December will be worse than November! I say that if NM goes from 2.25% of the population testing positive on November 1, to 4.5% of the total population testing positive on December 1, that has been nothing short of a catastrophic month. Of course the numbers are more extreme than that, percentage wise, for the hard hit Native American and Latinx communities.
