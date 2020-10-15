New Mexico reported 672 additional cases of the novel coronavirus Thursday, a new single-day high, just one day after shattering its previous record.
The state has experienced an unprecedented surge over the past week as the virus has spread faster and wider than at any other time during the pandemic.
On Friday, the state recorded 488 new cases, then a record total. On Wednesday, it saw a new high of 577 infections. Thursday's tally was nearly 100 cases higher than the previous record. In all, New Mexico has had 34,958 confirmed infections since the pandemic began in the spring.
Bernalillo County added 303 cases Thursday, nearly half of the statewide total. Doña Ana County had 89 cases, Chaves County had 37, Sandoval County had 29, and Lea and San Juan counties each had 28, according to the state Department of Health.
Santa Fe County recorded 18 new infections.
Health officials also reported one more death, in Luna County, raising the statewide toll to 922.
As of Thursday, 19,457 people in New Mexico had recovered from the illness and 150 people remained hospitalized.
