New Mexico sets another one-day infection record The New Mexican Jan 21, 2022 Jan 21, 2022 Updated 24 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Home News Coronavirus Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Another day, another COVID-19 daily infection record.The coronavirus continues to explode in New Mexico, with the state Department of Health reporting 6,198 new cases Friday and an additional 30 deaths.The state's seven-day positivity rate stands at 29 percent.State officials have warned the crest of the most recent COVID-19 outbreak is still weeks away. One of the victims was a man in his 60s from Santa Fe County who had been hospitalized. A woman in her 80s with underlying conditions from Rio Arriba County also died. Santa Fe County reported 370 of the new cases Friday, and the 87507 ZIP code again was among those with the most cases, with 150.Bernalillo County had 1,492 new cases, with Doña Ana County adding 962.The Department of Health said there are 633 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in New Mexico's medical centers. 