State health officials on Friday reported the deaths of two Sandoval County residents from COVID-19, a man in his 60s and a woman in her 70s.
The deaths bring the state's toll from the illness to 3,976.
Health officials also reported 126 new cases of the coronavirus, including six in Santa Fe County.
While new cases and deaths had declined Friday from daily numbers in recent days, hospitalizations in New Mexico rose to 106.
More than 1.4 million doses of coronavirus vaccine have been administered in New Mexico by Friday, state data showed, with 51.2 percent of eligible residents 16 and over at least partially vaccinated and 33.6 percent fully vaccinated.
A lower daily count Friday could be due in part to a new reporting system for coronavirus cases.
The state announced in a news release that instead of reporting counts from noon on one day to noon the following day, as the Department of Health has done in the past, the agency will now cover the period of midnight to midnight.
The Department of Health also announced it will no longer release a daily case count on Saturdays and Sundays. Instead, it will provide a consolidated weekend report on Mondays.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.