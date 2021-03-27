State health officials reported 185 new cases of the coronavirus Saturday, bringing the statewide total to 190,887.
Santa Fe County had three new cases, while Bernalillo County added 63. Doña Ana County recorded 27, and San Juan County logged 18.
The state also reported two additional deaths related to COVID-19: a Bernalillo County man in his 70s and a Sandoval County woman in her 60s. In all, the disease has claimed the lives of 3,925 New Mexicans.
As of Saturday, 118 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in New Mexico.
Nearly 43 percent of New Mexico residents have received at least one shot of the coronavirus vaccine, and 26.3 percent have been fully vaccinated.
