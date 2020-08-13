New Mexico has continued to keep the spread of the novel coronavirus in check, although the state needs more time to determine when it will loosen its current public health restrictions, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said Thursday.
“We're moving in the right direction,” the governor told New Mexicans in comments broadcast on her Facebook page. “Please don't interrupt that for Labor Day.”
New Mexico is now meeting seven of the eight statistical targets it uses to make COVID-19 policy decisions, including keeping the number of infections on the decline, officials said.
The state also has reported a steep drop in the seven-day rolling average of novel coronavirus cases since it hit its highest level last month.
“We’re now coming down quite rapidly off the highest peak,” said Human Services Secretary David Scrase.
Officials gave the update about a month and a half after the governor put New Mexico’s economic reopening plans on hold amid a spike in the virus transmission rate and a month after she reinstated a rule prohibiting indoor dining at restaurants.
The public health order mandating the current restrictions expires at the end of August, and Lujan Grisham has said the state could potentially roll it back by then. Officials also have a goal of allowing schools to start operating on a hybrid model after Labor Day, which would combine in-person classes on campus with remote learning.
The governor said Thursday she was “feeling much better about our ability to introduce risk” but wasn’t able to predict when additional reopenings could occur. The state still needs to show more sustained progress in mitigating the virus, she said.
“I know that everybody wants me to say, ‘On the day after Labor Day we're going to go to school in a hybrid model, and everything except for large concerts is going to be open in the state,’ ” the governor said. “I wish I had that crystal ball.”
Lujan Grisham did say the state will need to reopen in a “slow” fashion once the time comes, and she said it needs to maintain its encouraging COVID-19 data.
"The lesson everyone is learning around the globe is the length of time for which you sustain it says everything about the success rates of reopening, and how much you can withstand introducing risk," she said.
She also said officials will monitor how school districts in other states and countries fare over the next two weeks, comparing their COVID-19 measures with New Mexico’s.
Much of the data officials shared at the news conference Thursday showed continued improvement in the state’s bid to beat back the virus that has radically transformed social and economic life across the country since March.
Officials said better compliance with social distancing and mask wearing has made a difference in the state’s “gating criteria.”
New Mexico is now meeting its goals for its contact-tracing efforts — a disease-control strategy used to track people who have been in close contact with carriers of the coronavirus so they can be isolated.
The state also has continued to maintain the lowest test positivity rate in the region, at 2.9 percent. That metric measures how many people who are tested for COVID-19 turn out to have the disease.
New Mexico’s transmission rate is now at 0.73, similar to where it was last week and well below the state's goal of 1.05. A rate below 1 means the spread of the virus is in decline.
The state’s seven-day rolling average of novel coronavirus cases was at 189 as of Aug. 7, a significant drop from a few weeks ago. Yet officials said that number needs to drop to 168 to meet their target.
“I believe in the next week or so, we’ll get there,” Scrase said.
The state reported 177 new cases of the coronavirus Thursday, bringing its total count to 22,987. Two new COVID-19-related deaths were recorded, taking that toll to 697.
The southeastern part of the state is a current hot spot, with 322 of the state’s 1,261 new cases over the past week coming in Lea, Eddy and Chaves counties.
By contrast, the spread in northwestern New Mexico — which had the most troubling outbreak in the state during the first months of the outbreak — has cooled down.
The governor criticized Congress and the White House for so far failing to reach an agreement on new federal stimulus legislation that would extend enhanced unemployment benefits and provide aid to state governments, among other measures.
“I'm deeply disappointed in Congress and in the White House for failing to come up with a deal,” Lujan Grisham said. “I have to be cautiously optimistic that they'll do something, but for New Mexicans watching, I also have to be a realist and a pragmatist. It doesn't look good.”
The governor said she believes New Mexico was the first state to apply for funds from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to enable the state to add $300 to weekly unemployment payments.
“I want every New Mexican to get as much as they are entitled to,” the governor said.
The state is aiming to restore $300 of the weekly $600 that had been added to unemployment payments under previous federal legislation but expired July 31.
Lujan Grisham said she has been working with the White House to try to waive a requirement that calls for states to use their own funds to pay for an extra $100 per week in unemployment benefits, which would bring the new total to $400 per week.
“I don't know what the White House will determine,” the governor said.
In addition to their update on the coronavirus, state officials urged New Mexicans on Thursday to respond to the U.S. census questionnaire, especially given the state currently ranks 50th in the nation in its self-response rate — trailing only Alaska and Puerto Rico.
Pam Coleman, the State Personnel Office director who is leading New Mexico's census efforts, said 53.7 percent of New Mexicans have responded to the census, while the state's goal is 60 percent.
New Mexico receives about $7.8 billion a year in federal funds based on the last census, and it uses the funds for roads, health care, education and other public programs.
Residents can respond to the census by mail, by phone at 844-330-2020 or online at 2020census.gov.
