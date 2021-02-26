The New Mexico Department of Health reported 659 new cases of the coronavirus Friday, with 191 additional infections detected among inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility in the state's far southeast corner.
Health officials also reported 14 additional deaths to bring the statewide toll to 3,685 since the pandemic began.
Santa Fe County had 16 new cases, Bernalillo County added 209 and Doña Ana County recorded 58. In all, the state has had 184,736 confirmed cases.
There were 226 patients hospitalized in New Mexico with COVID-19.
As of Friday, the state had administered 557,495 doses of the coronavirus vaccine, including 197,779 booster shots.
In Santa Fe County, 19.9 percent of residents have been partially vaccinated and 11.6 percent have been fully vaccinated.
