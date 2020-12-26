The New Mexico Department of Health reported 609 new cases of the novel coronavirus Saturday, the state’s lowest daily tally since Halloween.
Health officials also reported 749 people were hospitalized with COVID-19, a significant drop from the nearly 1,000 hospitalizations the state reported just a few weeks ago.
And while there were nine more deaths, none were in Santa Fe County.
Saturday marked the second time in less than a week that the state reported fewer than 1,000 new cases in one day.
The daily count on Monday was 826.
And Saturday’s tally of 609 was the state’s smallest since Oct. 31, when health officials reported 592 new infections.
Santa Fe County had 16 new infections Saturday, while Taos County added 10 and Rio Arriba County logged five.
New Mexico has recorded 137,226 cases since the pandemic started, resulting in 2,316 fatalities.
The New Mexican
AMAZING!
Miracle of Christmas!
While S Africa, Venezuela and UK report NEW, NEW, NEW virus, too!
Thanks be to the goddess michelle luna grisham, we adore you...
You know michelle had hoped of leaving behind this dusty southwestern flyover state for uptown washington DC, but alas, still stuck with us podunks.
137,000/1,370 coronavirus "deaths"
Simply inconceivable
I really hope the total numbers of cases, the number of deaths continue to decrease while hospital beds continue to increase.
