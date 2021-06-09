Coronavirus vaccination registrations in New Mexico jumped 6.2 percent following the recent announcement of the lottery sweepstakes for vaccinated adult residents, the state said Wednesday.
The state's Vax 2 the Max lottery program, which includes a total of $10 million in cash and a range of other prizes, was announced June 1. The seven-day average for new vaccination sign-ups since then is 1,437, up from 1,352 the previous week, the state Department of Health reported.
New Mexico residents who have received their COVID-19 vaccinations still must opt in to participate at vax2themaxnm.org. State residents can schedule their COVID-19 vaccination appointments at vaccinenm.org.
By the end of Tuesday, 372,774 vaccinated New Mexico residents had signed up for the sweepstakes. That's about 39 percent of the people 16 and older in the state who are fully inoculated and about a third of residents who have had at least one shot.
People must be at least 18, however, to participate in the lottery.
The Health Department didn't draw a direct correlation but said the increase in vaccinations indicates "the launch of the sweepstakes may have contributed" to an improvement. There had been a recent trend downward, the state said in a news release.
Prize drawings for the sweepstakes start June 18. The New Mexico Lottery will hold five $1 million drawings over the summer months, with four $250,000 winners from each drawing. A grand prize drawing for $5 million will be held in early August.
Only residents who have been fully inoculated by then will be eligible for the top prize.
Other prizes, including passes to state museums and parks, will be awarded randomly at certain vaccination sites.
New Mexico Lottery prize wheels also are spread randomly around the state. Participants can spin for a chance to win up to 20 scratch-off lottery tickets.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.