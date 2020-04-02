The New Mexico Department of Health reported Thursday a seventh death related to COVID-19.
A Bernalillo County woman in her 70s with underlying medical conditions died Wednesday after being hospitalized, according to a news release.
The number of people in New Mexico who have tested positive for the virus increased to 403, with 40 more cases reported Thursday.
No new cases were reported in Santa Fe County, which has a total of 48.
Bernalillo County, the state’s most populous, added 15 new cases for a total of 163.
The virus has hospitalized 34 people in the state. The Department of Health said 31 people have recovered.
