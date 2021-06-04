Health officials in New Mexico reported seven additional COVID-19 deaths Friday to bring the statewide toll to 4,280.
Bernalillo County added four fatalities, while Cibola, Eddy and McKinley counties each had one.
The state also reported 161 new coronavirus cases, including 10 in Santa Fe County, 43 in Bernalillo County, 23 in Doña Ana County and 15 in San Juan County.
There were 102 patients receiving hospital care for COVID-19 in New Mexico.
As of Friday, 56.3 percent of eligible New Mexicans were fully vaccinated against the virus. In Santa Fe County, 64.1 percent of residents were inoculated.
