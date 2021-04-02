A Santa Fe County woman in her 90s was among seven additional COVID-19 deaths reported Friday by state health officials.
The state also reported 218 new cases of the coronavirus, including eight in Santa Fe County, 70 in Bernalillo County, 29 in Doña Ana County and 22 in Sandoval County.
New Mexico has had 192,152 confirmed cases, resulting in 3,949 deaths.
On Friday, 94 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19 in New Mexico.
The state has administered 1,274,026 vaccine doses since it began inoculating residents almost four months ago.
More than 785,000 New Mexicans have received at least one dose, and nearly 498,000 have been fully vaccinated.
