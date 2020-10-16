For the third straight day, New Mexico shattered its record total for new cases of the novel coronavirus, with 819 infections reported Friday.
Cases have risen sharply in recent weeks as health officials have reported higher rates of transmission in every part of the state.
Five of New Mexico's six highest daily totals have come in October, far surpassing anything the state has seen since the pandemic began seven months ago.
Santa Fe County added 39 cases Friday, two short of its single-day record, set Tuesday.
Bernalillo County recorded 178 infections, Doña Ana County had 146 and Curry County had 76, according to the state Department of Health.
Another 31 cases were detected at the Otero County Prison Facility, and 20 new infections were reported at the Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County.
The number of confirmed cases statewide increased to 35,770.
Health officials also reported six more deaths, including a teenage girl from Eddy County. In all, 928 people in New Mexico have died of COVID-19.
On Friday, 168 people in the state were hospitalized for the disease, 18 more than on Thursday. The state said 19,613 people had recovered from the illness.
