New Mexico saw 3,675 new infections of the novel coronavirus Thursday, obliterating its daily total for the third straight day.
Santa Fe County reported 266 new cases, also a new high.
The state also announced 12 more COVID-19 deaths and 774 hospitalizations, including 125 people on ventilators.
New Mexico's case count has risen exponentially over the past several weeks, but this week has been especially bad. The state saw 2,112 new cases Tuesday and 2,897 additional infections Wednesday.
Since the pandemic started, the state has had 74,116 known cases and 1,302 deaths.
Bernalillo County, the state's most populous, accounted for nearly a third of Thursday's total, recording 1,122 new cases.
Doña Ana County added 502 infections, Sandoval County had 270, Lea County recorded 156, San Juan County reported 146, Valencia County had 131 and Chaves County logged 110.
In Northern New Mexico, Rio Arriba County added 82 cases, and Taos County recorded 52.
Eddy County reported three additional deaths Thursday, while Bernalillo, Doña Ana and Sandoval counties each reported two and Lea, San Juan and Valencia counties each reported one.
