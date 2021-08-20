State health officials on Friday reported nine additional deaths related to COVID-19 and 871 new infections.
Three Lea County residents were among the dead, including two people who lived at the Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs.
The other newly reported fatalities occurred in Bernalillo, Chaves, Doña Ana, Eddy, Harding and McKinley counties.
Santa Fe County added 27 new cases, while Bernalillo County had 169, Lea County had 114, Chaves County had 69, Eddy County had 63, Sandoval County had 55 and San Juan County had 41.
Eleven additional infections were detected among federal detainees at the Otero County Processing Center.
Overall, New Mexico has reported 223,796 confirmed cases, resulting in 4,472 deaths.
On Friday, 385 patients were hospitalized statewide for COVID-19, up from 356 on Thursday.
