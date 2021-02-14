The New Mexico Department of Health reported 285 new cases of the coronavirus Sunday, the state's lowest daily count in four months.
The state also reported 13 more deaths, including a Santa Fe County man in his 80s who was a resident of the BeeHive Homes Santa Fe facility and a San Miguel County woman in her 90s.
New Mexico has recorded 180,571 infections and 3,529 deaths since the pandemic began.
Santa Fe County added eight infections Sunday, while Bernalillo County reported 64 and Doña Ana County had 63.
Sunday's statewide tally was the lowest since Oct. 11, when New Mexico reported 269 cases.
The state said 292 people were hospitalized with COVID-19.
