The New Mexico Department of Health reported 751 new cases of the coronavirus Sunday, the state's lowest daily count in nearly three weeks.
And the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in New Mexico fell to 612, a 10 percent drop in the past week.
The state also reported 22 more deaths, including a Santa Fe County woman in her 60s who was hospitalized.
New Mexico has had 163,637 infections since the pandemic began, resulting in 11,106 hospitalizations and 2,932 deaths.
Of the cases reported Sunday, 50 were in Santa Fe County, 23 were in Rio Arriba County and 11 were in Taos County.
The statewide tally was the lowest since Dec. 28, when New Mexico had 700 new cases.
People need to remember these numbers are 10 days to 2 weeks old, since it takes so long to get test results.
