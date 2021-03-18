State health officials on Thursday reported five additional deaths related to COVID-19, including a Santa Fe County man in his 60s who was hospitalized.
COVID-19 has claimed the lives of 142 Santa Fe County residents and 3,877 people statewide.
Health officials also reported 263 new cases of the coronavirus, with 14 infections in Santa Fe County, 92 in Bernalillo County, 40 in Doña Ana County, 23 in Valencia County and 21 in Sandoval County. Overall, the state has had 189,158 confirmed cases.
On Thursday, 138 patients were receiving hospital care for COVID-19 in New Mexico.
The state has administered more than 100,000 doses of the coronavirus vaccine in the past week.
Nearly 360,000 residents, or 21 percent of the state's population, have been fully vaccinated, while around 611,000 residents, or 36 percent, have received at least one shot.
