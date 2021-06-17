The New Mexico Department of Health on Thursday reported five additional deaths related to COVID-19, bringing the statewide toll to 4,310.
The newly reported fatalities occurred in Bernalillo, Colfax, Lea, Otero and San Juan counties; the victims' ages ranged from 40 to 80.
The state also reported 106 new coronavirus cases, including 10 in Santa Fe County, 23 in Bernalillo County and 15 in Doña Ana County. Health officials also detected 12 new cases among federal detainees at the Torrance County Detention Facility. Overall, the state has had 204,577 confirmed cases.
As of Thursday, 101 patients were receiving hospital care for COVID-19 in New Mexico.
The state said 59 percent of eligible New Mexicans were fully vaccinated. In Santa Fe County, 66.5 percent of residents were inoculated.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.