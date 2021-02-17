New Mexico's coronavirus caseload is falling sharply as the state continues to roll out vaccinations, with the Department of Health expecting another large shipment of shots to arrive next week, health officials said Wednesday.
New Mexico's seven-day rolling average of new cases has fallen to 369, above its target of 168 but far lower than at any point in the past four months.
"The good news is we're seeing the steady downward trend in cases, which is what we want to see. And that's happening really in every area of the state," Dr. David Scrase, the state's Human Services secretary, said in a conference call with reporters. "Some a little bit more downward trending than others, but we're seeing good progress everywhere. We're happy to see that, and that's good news for New Mexico."
The state has administered 450,299 doses of the vaccine, with 143,578 people receiving both shots of the two-shot vaccine. The amount of doses administered each day has increased 22 percent compared to two weeks ago.
Overall, the state has received 454,350 doses from the federal government and expects to receive an additional 72,510 shots next week.
"Now keep in mind there is a supply-demand mismatch," said Dr. Tracie Collins, the state's health secretary-designate, who also took part in the conference call. "We're still hoping to get more vaccine doses, but right now we got nearly 800,000 New Mexicans who are eligible [for the vaccine] based on our criteria. So beginning next week, we'll receive those additional doses ... and we're hoping for a new vaccine to be available in early March, which will then add to our stock of vaccine doses."
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
NM still only 1 of 4 states that refuse to vaccinate 65-75 year age group. Why????
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.