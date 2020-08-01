For the second straight day, New Mexico saw a drop in newly reported coronavirus cases, suggesting the state's recent spike may be leveling off.
The state Department of Health on Saturday reported 210 new infections, including 15 in Santa Fe County, to bring the statewide total to 20,796. The state averaged more than 300 daily cases for much of July.
Health officials also reported nine more people died of COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the virus. Bernalillo County added three deaths; Doña Ana County had two; and Eddy, Lea, McKinley and San Juan counties each had one.
Overall, 651 people have died of COVID-19 in New Mexico.
The state said 134 people were hospitalized for COVID-19. The number of people who have recovered is now 8,286.
