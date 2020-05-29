State health officials reported 133 new cases of the novel coronavirus Friday, bringing the state's total to 7,493.
Nine more New Mexico residents died of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus. Overall, COVID-19 has killed 344 people in New Mexico, according to the state Department of Health.
Four of the new deaths occurred in McKinley County: a woman in her 40s, two women in their 80s and a woman in her 90s who was a resident of the Little Sisters of the Poor in Gallup.
Other deaths included a Bernalillo County man in his 60s who lived at the Robin House Assisted Living Center in Albuquerque, a Doña Ana County man in his 90s, a Sandoval County man in his 50s, a San Juan County woman in her 50s and a Valencia County woman in her 70s.
McKinley County added 58 cases, bringing its total to 2,348. San Juan County had 31 cases for a total of 1,692. Bernalillo County had 12 cases for a total of 1,445. Santa Fe County had no new cases.
Four cases were reported among federal inmates at the Otero County Prison Facility. Overall, it had 134 cases — 92 among federal inmates and 42 among state prisoners.
Two cases were detected among state prisoners at the Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County.
As of Friday, 1,317 people have been hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19, with 193 who are currently hospitalized. The number of people who had recovered was 2,728.
