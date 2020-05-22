State health officials on Friday reported eight more deaths tied to COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths statewide to 302.
The number of novel coronavirus cases in New Mexico grew to 6,625, with 160 new infections, according to the Department of Health.
As of Friday, 1,139 people in New Mexico had been hospitalized with COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the virus, and 210 are currently in hospitals. Overall, 2,149 people had recovered.
Four of the new deaths occurred in San Juan County: two men in their 70s and two men in their 90s, one of whom was a resident of Life Care Center of Farmington.
Other deaths included three Bernalillo County women in their 90s. Two lived at the Village at Alameda in Albuquerque, and the third was a patient at Advanced Health Care of Albuquerque.
A McKinley County man in his 60s also died.
McKinley County added 44 cases, bringing its total to 2,086. San Juan County had 41 cases for a total of 1,490. Bernalillo County had 42 for a total of 1,313. Santa Fe County had two for a total of 129.
