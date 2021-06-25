State health officials reported 76 new cases of the coronavirus Friday, including eight infections in Santa Fe County.
Bernalillo County, the state's most populous, had the most new cases with 19, while Sandoval and Eddy counties each added six and San Juan County reported five.
Four additional cases were detected among federal detainees at the Cibola County Correctional Center, and another state prisoner tested positive for the virus at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County.
The state also reported an Eddy County woman in her 60s died of COVID-19. She was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
The virus has infected 205,290 New Mexicans, resulting in 4,335 deaths.
As of Friday, 71 patients were hospitalized statewide with COVID-19.
