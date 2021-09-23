Health officials in New Mexico reported 725 new cases of the coronavirus Thursday, including 38 infections in Santa Fe County.
The state's most populous county, Bernalillo, added 166 cases, while Doña Ana County had 69, Chaves County recorded 60, San Juan County had 53 and Eddy County logged 46.
The state also reported 16 additional COVID-19 deaths, including a Santa Fe County man in his 70s who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the BeeHive Homes facility in Santa Fe.
Bernalillo County had seven deaths, Lea and Valencia counties both had three, and Otero and Quay counties each had one.
In all, New Mexico has had 248,075 confirmed cases, resulting in 4,735 deaths.
As of Thursday, 360 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized across the state.
