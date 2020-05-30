State health officials announced seven more deaths linked to COVID-19 and 134 new cases Saturday.
New Mexico now has 7,624 confirmed cases with 351 deaths, according to the state Department of Health.
COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, has hospitalized 1,317 people in New Mexico, with 189 current hospitalizations. Overall, 2,835 people have recovered.
Five new deaths occurred in McKinley County: a man in his 50s, three men in their 60s and a man in his 70s who was a resident of Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup.
The other deaths were in San Juan County: a woman in her 70s and a man in his 40s.
McKinley County added 58 cases, bringing its total to 2,406. San Juan County had 23 cases for a total of 1,715. Bernalillo County had 19 cases for a total of 1,464. Santa Fe County had three cases for a total of 140.
Seven more cases were reported among federal inmates at the Otero County Prison Facility. Overall, it has 108 cases — 66 among federal inmates and 42 among state prisoners.
