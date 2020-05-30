State health officials announced seven more deaths linked to COVID-19 and 134 new cases Saturday.

New Mexico now has 7,624 confirmed cases with 351 deaths, according to the state Department of Health.

COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, has hospitalized 1,317 people in New Mexico, with 189 current hospitalizations. Overall, 2,835 people have recovered.

Five new deaths occurred in McKinley County: a man in his 50s, three men in their 60s and a man in his 70s who was a resident of Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup. 

The other deaths were in San Juan County: a woman in her 70s and a man in his 40s.

McKinley County added 58 cases, bringing its total to 2,406. San Juan County had 23 cases for a total of 1,715. Bernalillo County had 19 cases for a total of 1,464. Santa Fe County had three cases for a total of 140.

Seven more cases were reported among federal inmates at the Otero County Prison Facility. Overall, it has 108 cases — 66 among federal inmates and 42 among state prisoners.

Show what you're thinking about this story

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.