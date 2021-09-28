New Mexico's daily COVID-19 report added 613 new cases and 12 deaths Tuesday.
The state Department of Health reported 135 cases in Bernalillo County, with 11 in Santa Fe County and six in Rio Arriba County.
Case counts appear to be diminishing in southeastern New Mexico, with only 15 cases in Chaves County and 36 in Eddy County. Lea County added 41.
Of the 12 deaths reported Tuesday, five were in southeastern New Mexico.
Hospitalizations rose Tuesday to 301. On Monday, the state said there were 273.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.