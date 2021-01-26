New Mexico health officials announced 602 new cases of the coronavirus Tuesday, bringing the total number of infections to 170,296 since the start of the pandemic.
There were also 14 new deaths from COVID-19 — people ranging in age from their 30s to their 90s — pushing the statewide toll to 3,171.
Santa Fe County had 38 new cases.
Only Bernalillo County, with 155 positive test results, had a daily count in triple digits. Doña Ana County had 82 cases, and San Juan County had 52.
There were 561 patients hospitalized in the state for treatment of COVID-19, one of the lowest counts in the last couple of months as the state has battled a deadly fall and winter surge in the virus's spread.
The decline in the daily caseload and hospitalizations comes as the state is working to roll out COVID-19 vaccinations. As of Tuesday, health care workers had administered nearly 217,000 doses out of 235,000 delivered to the state so far. There were 522,737 New Mexico residents registered to receive vaccines, which require two doses per person.
