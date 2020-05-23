The Governor's Office announced six deaths and 175 additional cases of the novel coronavirus Saturday.
COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the virus, has killed 308 people in New Mexico.
Overall, the state has 6,795 confirmed cases, according to the Department of Health.
Two people from assisted living homes in Albuquerque died Saturday: a Bernalillo County woman in her 50s who lived at Uptown Genesis and a man in his 90s who was a resident of the Robin House Assisted Living Center.
A Sandoval County woman and man, both in their 80s, died in the hospital.
Two San Juan County women died in the hospital — one in her 60s and the other in her 70s.
Cases in detention centers continued to grow, as the Otero County Prison Facility added 11 cases among federal detainees for a total of 50 confirmed cases. Twenty-six people held at the Immigration and Customs Enforcement Otero County Processing Center tested positive, for a total of 92 cases.
McKinley County and San Juan County added the most cases, 44 and 42 respectively, for a total of 2,128 and 1,533. Despite making up 10 percent of the state's population, those northwest counties account for 53 percent of the state's confirmed cases.
Doña Ana County added 22 cases for a total of 391. Santa Fe County added another case for a total of 130.
As of Saturday, 208 people were hospitalized and 2,357 had recovered.
People are becoming numb to these daily numbers, sadly.
