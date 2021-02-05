The New Mexico Department of Health reported 589 new cases of the coronavirus and 23 additional deaths Friday.
Among the dead were a Santa Fe County man in his 70s, a Rio Arriba County woman in her 80s, a Rio Arriba County man in his 80s who was hospitalized, a San Miguel County man in his 50s who was hospitalized, and a Los Alamos County woman in her 80s who was hospitalized and was a resident of the Sombrillo Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Los Alamos.
New Mexico has recorded 176,793 infections since the pandemic began, resulting in 3,378 deaths.
Santa Fe County reported 37 new cases, while Bernalillo County added 174 and Doña Ana County had 82.
Health officials said 396 people were receiving hospital care for COVID-19 in New Mexico.
The state said medical personnel have administered 319,832 doses of the coronavirus vaccine, with 242,141 people receiving the initial dose and 77,691 people receiving the booster shot. So far, 583,073 residents have registered for the vaccine.
