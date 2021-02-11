The New Mexico Department of Health reported 541 new cases of the novel coronavirus Thursday, raising the statewide total since the pandemic began to 179,323 confirmed infections.
The state also reported 18 more deaths to bring the state's toll to 3,479.
On Thursday, 371 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 in New Mexico.
Of the new cases reported Thursday, Santa Fe County had nine, Bernalillo County added 111 and Chaves County logged 101.
Health officials also reported an outbreak at the Lea County Correctional Facility, where 27 new cases were detected among inmates.
The state has administered 383,842 doses of the coronavirus vaccine, including 272,473 primary doses and 111,369 booster shots.
In all, the state has received 428,675 doses of the two-shot vaccine, and more than 610,000 New Mexicans have registered to get the shots.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.