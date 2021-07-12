New Mexico's three-day COVID-19 totals were not a cause for celebration: 301 new cases and four additional deaths.
The state Department of Health reported a significant number of cases Friday, Saturday and Sunday in Santa Fe County, where 26 were identified over the weekend. There also were nine cases in Rio Arriba County and two in Los Alamos County.
The four deaths included a woman in her 80s from McKinley County; a woman in her 50s from Mora County; a woman in her 50s from Sandoval County and a man in his 70s from Doña Ana County. The state has seen 4,358 deaths since the crisis began.
Hospitalizations also have ticked up in the state. The Department of Health said 77 people were now being cared for in New Mexico hospitals.
