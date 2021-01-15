The state Department of Health reported 38 additional COVID-19 deaths Friday; none were in Santa Fe County.
Health officials also reported 1,266 new cases of the coronavirus, including 59 infections in Santa Fe County.
On Friday, 670 people were receiving hospital care for COVID-19 in New Mexico, down from 691 on Thursday.
The state has recorded 161,805 infections since the pandemic started in March, resulting in 2,874 deaths.
Of the cases reported Friday, 291 were in Bernalillo County and 190 were in Doña Ana County.
Health officials also reported 12 new cases among inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility.
