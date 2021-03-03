State health officials reported 359 new cases of the coronavirus Wednesday and 13 additional deaths.
Among the dead were a Rio Arriba County woman in her 70s and a San Miguel County man in his 80s. Both were hospitalized, and the Rio Arriba County woman had underlying conditions.
Santa Fe County had 13 new infections, while Bernalillo County added 102 and Doña Ana County recorded 56. The state also reported 37 new cases among inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility.
In all, New Mexico has had 185,898 confirmed cases and 3,753 fatalities.
There were 195 patients receiving hospital care for COVID-19 in New Mexico.
Health officials said 386,424 New Mexico residents have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine and 603,463 have been fully vaccinated.
