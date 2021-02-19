The New Mexico Department of Health reported 318 new cases of the coronavirus and 19 additional deaths Friday.
Among the dead were a Santa Fe County woman in her 90s who lived at the Kingston Residence, an assisted living facility off Rodeo Road, and a Taos County man in his 70s who was hospitalized.
COVID-19 has claimed the lives of 3,599 New Mexicans, including 132 residents in Santa Fe County and 49 in Taos County.
Santa Fe County had 22 new cases of the virus, while Bernalillo County added 90 and Doña Ana County logged 63. The state has recorded 182,050 infections since the pandemic started.
On Friday, 278 people were receiving hospital care for COVID-19 in New Mexico.
The state has administered 480,810 doses of the coronavirus vaccine, with 162,301 residents receiving both doses of the two-shot vaccine. The state said it has given 66,107 shots in the past week.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.