State health officials reported 299 new cases of the novel coronavirus Thursday, with 14 infections in Santa Fe County.
The state also reported 13 additional COVID-19 deaths, bringing New Mexico's toll to 3,671 fatalities since the pandemic began.
In all, the state has had 184,080 confirmed infections.
On Thursday, 245 people were receiving hospital care for COVID-19 in New Mexico, with 54 patients on ventilators.
The state has administered 520,029 doses of the coronavirus vaccine, including 181,486 booster shots.
The state has administered 58,142 shots in the past week, and 654,324 New Mexicans have registered through a state website to get vaccinated.
