State health officials said Wednesday 281 New Mexicans tested positive for the coronavirus, with 12 more deaths.
Since the pandemic began, the state has had 181,332 confirmed cases and 3,562 deaths.
Of the cases reported Wednesday, 10 were in Santa Fe County, 120 in Bernalillo County and 49 in Doña Ana County.
The state said 280 people were hospitalized with COVID-19.
As of Wednesday, medical workers had given 450,299 shots of coronavirus vaccine, with 75,744 doses being administered in the past seven days.
The state said 16.1 percent of Santa Fe County residents have received the first dose of the two-shot vaccine, while 8.6 percent have been fully vaccinated.
