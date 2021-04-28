The New Mexico Department of Health reported 248 new cases of the coronavirus Wednesday, raising the statewide total to 197,218.
Health officials also reported a dozen more COVID-19-related deaths. Overall, the disease has claimed the lives of 4,051 New Mexicans.
Santa Fe County had 15 additional infections, while Bernalillo County tallied 93 new cases and four additional deaths.
Doña Ana County added 34 cases and one fatality; San Juan County recorded 24 cases; and Sandoval County logged 15 cases and four more deaths.
Health officials said 136 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19 across the state, up from 130 on Tuesday.
Medical professionals in New Mexico have administered 1,644,509 doses of the coronavirus vaccine, and 41.6 percent of the state's population has been fully vaccinated.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.