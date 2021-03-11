The New Mexico Department of Health reported 236 new cases of the coronavirus Thursday, including 15 infections in Santa Fe County.
The state also reported six additional deaths related to COVID-19.
New Mexico has seen 187,720 confirmed cases over the past year, resulting in 3,845 fatalities.
Of the cases reported Thursday, 77 were in Bernalillo County, 36 in Doña Ana County and 18 in San Juan County. There also were 15 new infections detected among inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility.
The state said 130 patients were receiving hospital care for COVID-19.
Medical professionals in New Mexico have administered 706,940 doses of coronavirus vaccines, including 87,058 doses in the past week.
In Santa Fe County, 28.4 percent of residents have been partially vaccinated and 15.4 percent have been fully vaccinated.
