The New Mexico Department of Health reported 228 new cases of the coronavirus Thursday, raising the statewide total to 195,990.
Santa Fe County had 10 additional infections, Bernalillo County added 83, San Juan County recorded 33 and Doña Ana County logged 19.
The state also reported two additional deaths in Bernalillo County and one in Doña Ana County. In all, COVID-19 has claimed the lives of 4,023 New Mexicans.
As of Thursday, 120 patients were hospitalized for COVID-19 in New Mexico.
The state has given out 1,622,299 doses of the coronavirus vaccine, and 40.4 percent of New Mexicans have been fully vaccinated.
